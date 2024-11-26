Instagram is rolling out a series of updates to its Direct Messaging (DM) service. The platform is introducing 17 new sticker packs, an updated DM sticker tray, the ability to assign nicknames, and location-sharing features.

Stickers add a touch of fun and creativity to conversations. Instagram is capitalizing on this trend by introducing 17 new sticker packs, offering over 300 stickers for users to share in their DMs. This feature is designed to add a new layer of personalization to Instagram DMs, making conversations more engaging and interactive.

Users will also have the option to favourite stickers from their chats, allowing them to reuse stickers shared by friends or created with cutouts. This feature is expected to add a new layer of personalization to Instagram DMs, making conversations more engaging and interactive.

New Nicknames and Location Sharing Features

In addition to the new stickers, Instagram is also introducing the ability for users to assign nicknames to themselves and their friends within DMs. This feature is designed to simplify lengthy usernames and make friends easier to recognize. Users can create a nickname by tapping on the chat name at the top of their conversation, then selecting Nicknames and the username of the person they wish to assign a nickname to.

These nicknames will only appear in DM chats and won't affect usernames elsewhere on Instagram. Users can change their nicknames at any time and can control who in a chat is able to change their nicknames.

Location Sharing for Easier Meetups

Another significant update is the introduction of location sharing within DMs. This feature allows users to share their live location for up to one hour or pin a spot on the map to coordinate arrival times, and activities, or find each other in crowded spaces. This feature is designed to make it easier for friends to meet up in person, reducing the time spent on coordination.

The live location can only be shared privately in DMs, either in a 1:1 or group chat, and will expire after one hour. The location can't be forwarded to other chats, and users will see an indicator at the top of their chat to remind them that they're sharing their live location. Users can stop sharing their location at any time. However, Instagram advises users to always be mindful of their privacy and only share their location with people they know in real life.