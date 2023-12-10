Bollywood's one of the fittest actors in B-town. The action hero Vidyut Jammwal is celebrating his 43rd birthday today. On this special day, he is enjoying his time off in the Himalayas away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The actor never fails to serve fitness goals and often shares videos and photos from his workout regime that just doesn't include gym and weight training but also MMA and other forms of high-intensity workout. His chiselled body and abs at age is commendable.

Vidyut's social media handles give a sneak peek into his fitness journey and travel diaries. On his birthday Vidyut opted for a solo trip and posed without clothes in the Himalayas.

Vidyut took to his social media handles and dropped three photos from his peaceful getaway in the Himalayas.

Amidst peace and tranquillity, the action star opted for a serene and bold avatar. He posed bare-chested with mere trunks on which was hardly visible.

He took a dip in the river's edge without any clothes on. Amidst nature, the actor was seen enjoying his day.

From cooking amid the laps of the Himalayas the actor was also seen as Surya Namaskar in water without clothes.

Though Vidyut didn't opt for any lavish birthday bash the actor's bold birthday made noise on social media for obvious reasons.

Users were in awe seeing Vidyut in a never-before-seen before avatar. A section of users slammed him. While a few of them said that he is raising the temperature in winter with his bold pics.

Vidyut penned a lengthy caption along with the pictures on his social media. He wrote, "My retreat to the Himalayan ranges - "the abode of the divine" started 14 years ago. Before I realised it, it became an integral part of my life to spend 7-10 days alone- every year. Coming into the wilderness from a life of luxury and adulation, I enjoy finding my solitude and realising the importance of knowing 'Who I am not', which is the first step of knowing 'Whom am I' as well as fending for myself in the quiet luxuries provided by nature."

"I am most comfortable outside my comfort zone and I tune into the natural frequency of nature, and I imagine myself as the satellite dish antenna- receiving & emitting vibrations of happiness and love. I vibrate at the frequency of COMPASSION. I vibrate at the frequency of DETERMINATION. I vibrate at the frequency of ACHIEVEMENT. I vibrate at the frequency of ACTION. It is here that I create the energy I want to surround myself with and come back home, ready to experience a new chapter in my life - Reborn. Also would love to share that this solitude is inconceivable to the mind, but experiential only when in awareness. I'm now ready and excited for my next chapter - CRAKK releasing in theatres on Feb 23rd, 2024. Pic courtesy - A Local Shepherd Mohar Singh," the Commando fame actor concluded.

Reacting to his post, Anupam Kher on X commented, "Jai Ho Baba Vidyut ki (all hail baba Vidyu)."

Another wrote, "Real life Tarzan."

Some even pointed out that if you are alone who is taking his pictures..

A user wrote, "Then who clicked these photos if u were alone ?"

Some even questioned Vidyut and commented on his post asking if he was inspired by Ranveer Singh.

Vidyut was last seen in B71. He will next be seen in Crakk and Sher Singh Rana in the pipeline.