Actress Mahika Sharma recently teased her fans with an extremely sizzling picture on Instagram. The diva posed semi-nude in the photo, flaunting her curves.

Mahika, who lately has been quite bold with her statements and posts on Instagram, shared the image with a rather interesting caption. She said that she was getting ready to visit Kumbh Mela but ended up posing semi-nude as it was Valentine's Day. Her caption also suggested the inspiration behind the post was Aghori sadhus, who wear minimal or no clothes.

"Confused Soul... Got ready to visit #kumbhmela But suddenly remembered its #valentines . A sexy day.. #kumbhmela2019 #inspirationfrom #sadhu #aghori [sic]," she captioned it.

Speaking to International Business Times India, Mahika said that she is 'inspired' by those sadhus, and added that when those men can roam around naked, what is the issue in women posting such pictures on social media.

"Yes, I posted the picture as I also wanted to impress God and find place in heaven like those sadhus and aghoris do by going naked. If man can impress God then why not women? There is nothing wrong if I use Instagram to share such bold pictures. It's completely my choice, and if men can be allowed to roam around nude, at least girls should be allowed to post such pictures. Why so much liberty for only men?" she said.

Well, Mahika certainly knows how to grab eyeballs.