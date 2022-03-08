If there were no weapons, there would be, perhaps, no war. But since nuclear weapons and an army of warfare is the reality of 21st century, there is both a war and potential threats of it in the future too.

Meanwhile, Russia's arsenal...

In its attack against Ukraine, Russia is using all the weapons possible at its disposal. Starting with the most talked about and infamous Iskander Missiles, which are short-range ballistic missiles being fired from Belarus. They are powerful warheads with a range of up to 500 km. The Russian military has also been using a precision weapon Kalibr, and precision warplanes, the primary target of which are big buildings and fortified facilities. Some of the other things in its arsenal include Grad, Smerch and Uragan rocket launchers.

The Russian military is also powered with Soviet-designed artillery units; the self-propelling canons include two hundred and three-millimetre 'peonies' and one hundred and fifty-two millimetre highest cannons. Among those condemning war and weapons being used, several activists have also commented on the gory situation of these cannons being named after flowers. Among other things being used in the combat include Soviet-made Grad (Hale), Sumerian (Tornado) and Aragan (Hurricane) rockets, which are intended at destroying large military areas.

The US report on Russia's nuclear force

According to a US Congress report, Russia's Strategic Rocket Forces currently should make the anti-war and peace activists worry with trepidation. Its strategic rocket forces currently has three missile armies in turn comprising of 11 missile divisions.

The Russian Federation maintains a triad of nuclear forces starting with Inter-Continental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs). While the exact count might vary in several reports, it is believed that Russia's ICBM force currently comprises 310 missiles capable of carrying up to 1,189 warheads. The report also said that Russia has deployed its strategic nuclear forces at more than a dozen bases across its territory.

Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle

The US report also said an official with Russia's Security Council confirmed that Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle was integrated onto the SS-19 force. Avangard is Russia's unparalleled hypersonic missile technology and have been termed as "impossible to intercept."

Of nuclear-powered cruise missiles

Russia can also deploy its infamous Poseidon drone on as many as four submarines. It must be noted that each of these submarines carries eight drones. These unmanned submersible vehicles can move at great depths intercontinentally because they have a speed multiple times higher than the speed of a normal submarine. Russia has also developed some cutting-edge torpedoes and all kinds of surface vessels.

Moving on, the Burevestnik (SSC-X-9 Skyfall) is another of the nuclear powered cruise missile with an "unlimited range." It was in January 2019 that Russia successfully tested the missile, followed by another successful test in August last year.

Where are we headed?

Currently, Russia is also developing a new heavy ICBM known as the Sarmat (SS-X-30). Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of indiscriminate firing. Ukraine's defence ministry has been updating the world with reports that at least 36 Iskander launchers have been put along the border. Social media visuals further testify Iskander ballistic missiles being transported via trains. Needless to say, the Russian military being able to easily overwhelm Ukraine's defences, is giving the West nightmares at the moment.

Did Russia also use Thermobaric bombs?

Ukrainian officials have also accused Russia of using thermobaric bombs. The war has once again renewed the discussions on and call for the ban of thermobaric weapons. Thermobaric weapons are a type of explosive that uses aerosolized fuel to ignite oxygen to create intense heat and pressure waves. Therefore, such weapons are mostly used to target the enemy's military territory spread over a vast area. There have been reports of Russia using thermobaric rocket launchers against Ukraine.

In 2018, as Russia successfully launched a hypersonic missile called Kinzhal missile from a MiG-31 aircraft that took off from an airfield in south-western Russia, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement back then. "The launch went according to plan: the hypersonic missile hit its target," further said the ministry, making President Vladimir Putin describe the hypersonic missile as an "ideal weapon."

Needless to say, all of those 'ideal weapons' are being used, in the invasion of Ukraine.