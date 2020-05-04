Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's lavish fairy tale wedding is still one of the best Bollywood weddings that we have witnessed. The couple got hitched in traditional Indian style in Jodhpur in December 2018 followed by a white wedding in the states.

After their marriage the couple made their own nest in Los Angeles, California The happy couple has never shied away from showcasing the love for each other on social media, their plush apartment to PDA fans love them for what they are. International Business Times brings to its readers some in-depth details of their lavish mansion in Los Angeles, California. And also, inside pics of their spacious pad!

Do you know how much does their whopping mansion cost?

As per media reports, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' lavish mansion in the Encino neighbourhood of Los Angeles, California is for whopping Rs 144 cr.

Guess the bedrooms and bathroom in PeeCee's paradise

Their extravagant residence spread across 20,000 square feet with seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. With a splendid view of the mountainous terrain of the city, the mansion has a myriad of amenities such as a movie theatre, a gymnasium with mirror walls, a wet bar, an indoor basketball court and a massive pool.

Wow! this isn't a house, its a parasite. Check out inside pictures here:

On the professional front, Priyanka's Bollywood venture The Sky is Pink released this year.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic outbreak as the world is under the home quarantine, so is our beautiful couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas locked down in this posh mansion with their cute canines!