Apart from being a successful Bollywood actor, Saif Ali Khan is a Nawab as he comes from a royal lineage. Saif stays with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and Chota Nawab Taimur Ali Khan in Bandra Mumbai but often visits the Pataudi palace for vacation during winters.

The Pataudi Palace is in Gurgaon, Haryana, and was built in the early 1900s. It is also called Ibrahim Kothi. From 2005 to 2014, it was the Neemrana hotel before it was repossessed by Saif Ali Khan in 2014. Saif Ali Khan's father Tiger Pataudi spent his childhood in the palace. Currently, Saif's mother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore stays here with her daughter Saba Ali Khan.

Let's take a look at the plus Pataudi palace in Gurgaon that is known for its architectural heritage.

Entrance area of the Pataudi Palace

Did you know that Hollywood actress Julia Roberts' film "Eat Pray Love" was shot at the Pataudi Palace? Also, Bollywood films like "Mangal Pandey", "Veer Zara", "Gandhi: My father" and "Mere Brother ki Dulhan" also used the grand Pataudi Palace as a shooting location?

The palace is designed by!

It was designed by Robert Tor Russell who imitated colonial mansions. After repossessing the palace, Saif Ali Khan gave the duty of refurbishing his family home to interior designer Darshini Shah.

Total number of rooms

As per a GQ report, Pataudi Palace has over 150 rooms including seven dressing rooms, seven bedrooms, seven billiard rooms with large drawing rooms as well as dining rooms. The construction was done under the reign of Saif Ali Khan's grandfather Iftikhar Ali Khan.

Hallway

The pictures show Saif Ali Khan posing in a hallway with old pictures probably belonging to the Nawabs of Pataudi are hanging on the walls on either side.

The hall is lined intricately with white and blue tiles giving it a chess board look. Also seen in the background is a deer head wall mount that looks decades old.

Royal staircase inside Pataudi palace

The palace also has many pictures of the cricketing career of Tiger Pataudi. The beautiful palace has marble fountains and huge gardens.

The passage between rooms inside the Pataudi palace

Look at the grand garden area

Beautiful isn't it, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's royale abode shows what dream houses are made of!