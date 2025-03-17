On the banks of Srinagar's Jhelum River, stands Mahatta & Co. a studio that has captured the soul of Kashmir for over a century. More than just a photography studio, it is a living archive, a silent storyteller preserving the essence of the Valley through its timeless images. This iconic studio has captured the evolving landscape of the Valley, preserving its stories, people, and traditions in timeless frames.

Founded in 1905 by two brothers Amarnath and Ram Chand Mehta, Mahatta & Co. began as a humble houseboat photography venture. Enchanted by Kashmir's breathtaking beauty, the duo transitioned their passion into a permanent studio. Ten years later in 1915, they established a permanent studio on The Bund, the Jhelum embankment in Srinagar. Over the years, what started as a small family business transformed into a pioneering institution, chronicling Kashmir's history through the lens of some of the finest photographers.

Over the years, British tourists mispronounced 'Mehta' as 'Mahatta,' and the new name stuck. As its reputation grew, Mahatta& Co. became synonymous with excellence in photography, attracting political leaders, royalty, and Bollywood celebrities alike. The studio was the first to introduce color photography in both Delhi and Srinagar in 1957, a revolution at the time.

"Mahatta & Co. is more than just a workplace, it's a home, a legacy," says Ghulam Muhammad Sofi, who has been associated with the studio since 1972. "Ram Chand Mehta treated us like family. His kindness and vision continue to guide us even today," he emphasizes. "He used to call us his 445 sons," Sofi reminisces, with a hint of nostalgia in his voice.

Mahatta & Co. revolutionized photography in Kashmir, being the first to introduce color photography in both Delhi and Srinagar in 1957. The studio became a hub where generations of Kashmiris lined up for their portraits, especially during festivals like Eid. Its carefully curated collection of vintage photographs, sepia-toned portraits of British officers, Kashmiri landscapes, and historic events adorns its wooden walls, each image a silent yet powerful testimony to the passage of time.

For Sofi, the memories captured by Mahatta's cameras are not just photographs; they are pieces of history. Having spent five decades behind Mahatta's lenses, he witnessed history unfold, photographing towering political figures like Indira Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Sheikh Abdullah, alongside Kashmiri people celebrating life's milestones.Mahatta had the privilege of witnessing history unfold, one frame at a time.

Despite the winds of change, Mahatta& Co. has not only survived but thrived, adapting to modern advancements while preserving its old-world charm. The first floor now houses an art gallery, giving space to young Kashmiri photographers, while the ground floor has been transformed into a cozy café where visitors gather to exchange stories over a cup of traditional Kahwa.

The studio has also embraced digital transformation, venturing into online printing, photo processing, and archival management, making it one of India's leading online photo-stock agencies. Among its treasures are vintage cameras German Linhofs, American Camflexes, and Japanese Mamiyas each a silent witness to an era when photography was an art of patience and precision.

Mahatta's journey has not been without its challenges. The Partition led to the closure of its branches in Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Lahore, and Murree, and later, its Delhi studio also shut down. Yet, its Srinagar's studio continues to thrive, standing firm against the challenges of time, a sanctuary of memories for those who seek a glimpse into the Valley's past.

As Sofi, now an elderly man, walks through the studio of Mahatta& Co., his fingers trace the edges of vintage camera. "Kashmir has changed, photography has changed, but Mahatta remains," he reflects. "It holds our history, our stories, our lives within its frames," Sofi says.

Yet, beyond its evolution, Mahatta's soul remains unchangeda keeper of memories, a preserver of legacies. As long as Mahatta & Co. stands by the Jhelum, Kashmir's past will never fade. In its photographs, the Valley's soul is forever preserved, each frame a testament to the enduring beauty, resilience, and spirit of the land and its people.