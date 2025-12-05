The last month of the year, December, is often a time for reflection, a year in review, and a wrap-up of memories and moments that made the year special. Social media users often jump on the trend of sharing a photo dump, which is an amalgamation of the best times spent with family and friends.

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and treated fans to a wholesome November photo dump, offering a glimpse into her family-filled month, which included daughter Raha Kapoor's third birthday celebrations, a housewarming party at their new home, and candid everyday moments.

The Instagram carousel shows Raha's tiny hands as she performs the grih pravesh puja, Neetu Kapoor hugging Alia, and Ranbir and Alia entering their new home and performing traditional grih pravesh rituals.

The photos also capture Raha's two-tier birthday cake and Ranbir praying to his father, Rishi Kapoor's photo frame.

The post also included sister Shaheen Bhatt's birthday celebrations. Fans were quick to spot Ranbir Kapoor in several cosy, candid frames, with the couple looking relaxed and happy.

Another photo shows Alia posing with her mother, Soni Razdan, while her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, can be seen behind the camera capturing the moment. In the photos shared by Alia, Raha was twinning in pink with her mother. Alia hid her daughter's face, and none of the photo dumps reveal it. Fans can't stop gushing over Alia's candid and heartfelt portraits.

Let's take a look at glimpses from the low-key yet beautifully decorated birthday bash and sneak peeks into the family's simple, traditional celebrations.

Fans can't stop gushing over Alia's candid portrait photos

One user wrote, "We love these random, unexpected photo dumps from you."

Another user wrote, "Mumma and baby look like a fairytale."

While one wrote, "Prettiest family to exist, congratulations Alia and family as you stepped into your new house, wishing you guys the best always, so happy for you and stills from Raha's birthday is amazing, be happy and blessed always, lots of love."

Work Front

Alia has had no releases in 2025. She will next be seen in YRF's Alpha, which is the next instalment of their Spy-verse.

She will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, with Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal.

Ranbir was last seen in Animal in 2023. Apart from Love and War, he will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan, where he will be playing the role of Lord Rama. The film also stars Sai Pallavi and Yash.