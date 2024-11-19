Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor is basking in the success of her recently released film Singham Again, wherein she essayed the role of Avani. Rohit Shetty's cop universe is themed around Ramayana. The film got mixed reviews from fans and critics. Apart from Singham Again, Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders is streaming on Netflix, in India. Hansal Mehta's directorial didn't far well at the box office but received hart heartwarming response on OTT.

Kareena is not just a prolific actor but also a hands-on mother as she juggles between her personal and professional life. The actor is often caught up with mommy duties. The actor is papped with her son Jeh and Taimur in the city. At times she is taking her sons for their taekwondo, football class, or playdate with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha and Soha, Kunal's daughter Innaya.

'Insensitive, shameful media': Kareena Kapoor shuts Jeh shuts eyes as he gets irritated with camera flashlights; Netizens call out paps for their behaviour

Recently, Kareena was papped late evening with her son. The mother-son duo were seated inside the car when the paps flashed camera lights to capture the perfect frame.

However, the flashlights, were troubling Jeh and he was continuously covering his eyes with his palms.

The video also shows as the cameras flashed, Jeh appeared flustered and tense. Instinctively, Kareena covered his face with her palms to protect his eyes.

Kareena even gestured paps to not click pictures, she prioritized her son's comfort amidst the chaos.

Netizens slammed paps for being insensitive and flashing camera lights on Jeh.

Take a look

A user wrote, "Give them some privacy sometimes!!"

Another said, " Insensitive, very bad it's not even looking good to watch, shame on media for doing this."

The third one said, "She changed completely after marrying Saif. How beautifully she managed the situation instead of screaming at paps."

The fourth one said, "The best part of her never irritates or disrespects paps."

For the event, Kareena opted for a black printed dress and prioritized her Kareena's this gesture comes after Kareena recently shared her elder son Taimur's awareness of paparazzi and cinema.

At the Kareena Kapoor Khan Festival, she revealed Taimur's curiosity about the constant media attention, saying, "He keeps saying, 'Why are they chasing? Am I famous?' I said, 'No, you're not famous, I am famous. You haven't done anything.'"

Work front

Kareena was last seen in Singham Again. This film marks the third instalment in the popular Singham series and the fifth entry in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. It featured an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. The film has crossed Rs 300 crore at the global box office.