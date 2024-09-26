After a prolonged break, heavy rains lashed southern parts of Mumbai and its suburbs on Wednesday. The torrential rains disrupted the normal lives of commuters and office-goers. The heavy downpour didn't stop for hours, which led to flooding in low-lying areas and halting local train services between Kurla and Thane. Several Mumbaikars were stuck in traffic, vehicles were drowned and damaged.

Owing to the ongoing Mumbai rains, the India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for Mumbai and its neighbouring districts for Thursday, September 26. Schools and colleges too are to be shut down today.

Amid havoc and disruptions caused by rains, a 45-year-old woman drowned in an overflowing nullah in Andheri, a suburban area, on Wednesday, September 25, according to police. The incident took place around 9:20 pm near gate no. 8 of MIDC in Andheri East during heavy rains.

The woman was rushed to Cooper Hospital by local police and the fire brigade but was declared dead on arrival.

Amid the chaos and havoc, celebrities were enjoying the rain in their bungalows and apartments. Bollywood actress Kajol took to her social media account and shared how she is enjoying Mumbai's current weather situation.

Sharing a video from her balcony, Kajol wrote, "Me running to get some bhajiyas and chai to enjoy the #mumbairains (with the emoji of two umbrellas)."

The actress also shared a glimpse of the heavy rainfall from her home.

In the video, Kajol captured the rain water falling like a waterfall from upside down with a flash of lightning.

She captioned the video, "#waterfallin. Loving this rain (with stars in eyes emoji)."

The actor was trolled for enjoying the monsoon.

