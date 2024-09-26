Bollywood celebrities came together to experience the 'Spectacular Saudi' event in BKC on Tuesday evening. The guest list included stars like Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty, Diana Penty, Sonakshi Sinha, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Farah Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Mouni Roy, and other stars.

However, it was Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor who stole the hearts of paps as well as social media users.

'Aashiqui in rains': Ex-couple Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur hug each other as they bump into each other; fans want them to get back

It so happened that Aditya and Shraddha Kapoor bumped into each other and shared heartwarming greetings.

In the clip, Aditya when he entered the venue, called Shraddha and she around and smiled. The two then hugged each other.

It was raining heavily and the duo meeting and greeting was magical as fans were reminded of their film Aashiqui moments.

Internet wants a sequel of Aashiqui as they spotted Aditya and Shraddha.

Reacting to the video, a fan commented, "The umbrella scene got repeated."

Another said, "They both look so good."

A comment read, "So beautiful to see the two of them again."

The fourth one said, "We want a sequel of Aashiqui 2 with Aditya and Shraddha.

Personal life

Shraddha and Aditya starred in the 2013 musical drama Aashiqui 2, which was a huge box-office success. They were rumoured to be dating around that time but neither of them addressed the reports in public. Both of them also went on to star in another film, OK Jaanu, which was released in 2017. It was based on Mani Ratnam's Tamil film O Kadhal Kanmani.

Earlier Aditya Roy Kapur was dating Ananya Panday, however, they broke up. Shraddha was dating Rahul Mody but called it quits.

Work Front

Shraddha's Stree 2 is still going strong at the box office. The horror-comedy directed by Amar Kaushik surpassed Rs 600 crore club at the Indian box office a few days ago. It has now become the highest-grossing Hindi film ever in India.