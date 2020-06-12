In yet another appalling incident, the body of a 42-year-old man, who fainted and died outside a government office in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur, was dumped in a garbage collection van.

The incident came to light after a video of the matter went viral on social media, implying the district administration to suspend seven, including three police personnel.

The 19-second video clip, which shows four municipal workers dumping the body in the van, has collected over 330,000 views. A couple of policemen stood nearby watching it without even intervening. Additionally, the post has over 10,000 likes and more than 8,000 retweets since being shared.

Insensitive handling of dead body

Terming the incident 'insensitive' and 'regrettable', the Balrampur police said Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma has suspended a Sub-Inspector and two Constables, holding them prima facie guilty.

Meanwhile, Verma said that a bigger 'enquiry' will happen before action is taken. "It's still not clear if the gentleman who died is covid positive but no one deserves such indignity," the Superintendent of Police said.

Taking to Twitter, the Balrampur police said that a Sub-Inspector and two constables who are seen in the viral video have been prima facie held guilty. They have been suspended with immediate effect. The district administration has also suspended four municipal workers involved in the scene.

A thorough inquiry has also been initiated into the incident, which has drawn serious criticism. A Deputy Collector and a Police Circle Officer has ben consigned with the investigation and all decisive step would be taken on the probe report, the police confirmed.