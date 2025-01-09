The year 2025 began on a grim note. Merely a week after the world rang in the New Year, on January 9, 2025, a high-intensity fire broke out in California. The wildfires wreaked havoc, affecting thousands, including several Hollywood celebrities. Many homes have been reduced to ashes.

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra, who has recently shifted to Los Angeles, shared a video of the wildfire from her home. She took to social media to commend firefighters and first responders for their tireless efforts.

Apart from Priyanka Chopra, actor and dancer Nora Fatehi revealed that she and her team were asked to vacate their hotel due to the Los Angeles wildfires. Priyanka recorded the video from her house and shared it as an Instagram story.

In the clip, she can be heard saying, "It's crazy." She also conveyed her support for those affected by the disaster. In her caption, she wrote: "My thoughts are with everyone affected. Hope we are all able to be safe tonight," followed by folded-hand emojis.

Priyanka also reshared videos showcasing the wildfire's alarming speed as it destroyed acres of land and thousands of homes in its path.

Priyanka wrote: "A huge shoutout to the incredibly brave first responders. Thank you for working tirelessly overnight and continuing to help families affected."

Nora and her team evacuated

Nora, who was in the USA for work, took to her Instagram stories on Thursday (January 9) to share a glimpse of the wildfire and recount her experience with fans and followers.

In the video, Nora is heard saying: "I am in LA, and the wildfires are crazy. I have never seen anything like this. This is insane. We just got an evacuation order five minutes ago, so I quickly packed all my stuff and am evacuating out of here. I'm going to go near the airport and chill there because I have a flight today, and I really hope I can catch it."

She added: "I hope it doesn't get cancelled because this s**t is scary. I'm going to keep you guys updated. I hope people are safe. I've never seen anything like this before."

However, Nora did not reveal why she was in Los Angeles.

Hollywood celebrities suffered losses as their apartments were destroyed in the California wildfires

Hollywood celebrities, including Anna Faris, Eugene Levy, Cary Elwes, Mandy Moore, and Paris Hilton, have shared that their homes in Malibu and nearby areas were completely destroyed.

Actors Adam Brody and Leighton Meester also lost their luxurious $6.5 million home in the wildfire. Other stars, including Ben Affleck, Tom Hanks, Adam Sandler, and Steven Spielberg, were forced to evacuate as the fire approached their residences.