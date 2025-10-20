Twitter

In a stirring display of India's burgeoning maritime dominance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extolled the Navy's courage and the strategic might of INS Vikrant.

"This is not merely a warship; it is a testament to 21st-century India's ingenuity, resolve, and global influence," he declared.

He underscored the vessel's pivotal role in recent operations, noting, "INS Vikrant showcased the prowess of India's armed forces, compelling Pakistan to yield within days during Operation Sindoor."

The Prime Minister marked Diwali alongside the valiant personnel of the Indian Navy aboard the indigenously crafted aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, stationed off the coast of Goa.

This visit, steeped in tradition as PM Modi consistently spends the festival with India's armed forces, carried a potent message to Pakistan amidst simmering regional tensions. The Prime Minister's words resonated with the crew as he lauded their indomitable spirit.

"These formidable ships, swift aircraft, and stealthy submarines are impressive, yet it is your valour that transforms them into living instruments of power. Crafted from iron, they become invincible weapons with you aboard," PM Modi said, invoking the Navy's critical role in national defence.

Reflecting on his overnight stay on the carrier, PM Modi shared a deeply personal sentiment: "The night I spent here defies description. The energy, patriotism, and fervour -- particularly when you sang of Operation Sindoor -- captured the true essence of a warrior on the battlefield."

His remarks underscored the emotional bond he shares with the armed forces, a theme reinforced by his heartfelt Diwali message: "I am privileged to celebrate this sacred festival amongst you, my brave naval family, who safeguard India's maritime frontiers."

Commissioned in September 2022, INS Vikrant stands as India's first home-built aircraft carrier, a 45,000-tonne behemoth capable of deploying over 30 aircraft, including MiG-29K fighters and an array of helicopters.

Equipped with cutting-edge radar, electronic warfare systems, and a ski-jump deck, it anchors a formidable carrier battle group comprising frigates, submarines, and support vessels. This "mobile war centre" projects India's power far beyond its shores, serving as a linchpin in the nation's maritime strategy.

The carrier's deployment in the Arabian Sea has sent ripples through Pakistan's defence establishment, with its ability to monitor and strike targets up to 400 km away posing a direct challenge to strategic assets like Karachi and Gwadar ports.

PM Modi's presence aboard Vikrant, coupled with his pointed references to Operation Sindoor, has been interpreted as a resolute signal to Islamabad, reinforcing India's readiness to assert its naval supremacy.

PM Modi not only bolstered the morale of the Navy but also projected India's self-reliance in defence manufacturing to the world. The event underscored the nation's shift towards maritime dominance in the Indo-Pacific, a region of growing geopolitical significance.

