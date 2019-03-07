World's largest smartphone-maker Samsung on March 6 hosted the India Unpacked event in New Delhi launching the new Galaxy S10 series, but there was no mention of the 5G version and also path breaking Galaxy Fold in the keynote presentation. Now, we have confirmation that the company definitely has plans to bring both the top-end models to the local market at an appropriate time.

DJ Koh, president and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics, after the Galaxy S10 presentation interacted with the media and during the interaction, Kph confirmed that Galaxy Fold will be made available in India and to possibly avoid high custom duty, may have to manufacture it locally so that MRP $1980 (roughly Rs 1,38,700) in the US, doesn't get inflated when sold in India.

There is no official word on actual timeline of the Galaxy Fold India release, but it is widely reported that it might come in May 2019.

Also, Koh has revealed that Galaxy S10 5G model will also be coming to the stores, once the advanced network infrastructure gets set up in India. But, It's unlikely to happen until late 2020 in India.

The Galaxy Fold is Samsung's new class of mobile phone that can work both as a single-hand friendly mobile 4.6-inch HD+ AMOLED-based cover display and also turn in to a full-fledged tablet with 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED when unfurled.

"Galaxy Fold opens smoothly and naturally, like a book, and closes flat and compact with a satisfying click. To achieve this, Samsung engineered a sophisticated hinge with multiple interlocking gears. This system is housed in a hidden enclosure for a seamless and elegant look", Samsung claims.

The demo in the event showed Galaxy Fold seamlessly without any flaws in terms of viewing content on the small cover screen and see the same interface on the wide flexible screen when opened. It also offers an industry first feature that allows users to multi-task three different apps on the same screen. It also has a big battery of 4,500mAh battery, which is more than enough for the whole day of work on the phone. With such a big screen and a cell, you are assured to have the best viewing experience while watching videos on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

It has six cameras, one 10MP sensor on the cover display, two (10MP + 8MP depth sensor) inside the wide-screen and three (16MP + 12MP wide-angle +12MP depth) more on the rear-side, thus ensuring consumers can work the phone's camera the same as any other mobile in the market and most importantly, they can capture remarkable images in detail.

Under-the-hood, it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor with Android Pie OS, 12GB RAM and 512GB storage UFS 3.0.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy Fold:

Model Galaxy Fold Display Main display: 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED (4.2:3)

Cover display: 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED (21:9) OS Android 9.0 Pie Processor 7nm 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon Octa-core processor (Max. 2.8 GHz + 2.4 GHz + 1.7 GHz) RAM 12GB RAM(LPDDR4x) Storage 512GB (UFS3.0)

*User memory is less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software used to operate the device features. Actual user memory will vary depending on the operator and may change after software upgrades are performed.

*No MicroSD slot Camera Cover camera 10MP Selfie Camera, F2.2 Rear triple camera 16MP Ultra Wide Camera, F2.2

12MP Wide-angle Camera, Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.5/F2.4

12MP Telephoto Camera, PDAF, OIS, F2.4, 2X optical zoom Front dual camera 10MP Selfie Camera, F2.2

8MP RGB Depth Camera, F1.9 Battery 4,380mAh (typical)*

Fast Charging compatible on wired and wireless

Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC

Wireless charging compatible with WPC and PMA

* 4,380mAh (typical) refers to the typical value of the battery capacity as tested under third-party lab conditions. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4,275mAh. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Colours Cosmos Black, Space Silver, Martian Green, Astro Blue Price $1980 initially in the US from April 26 onward

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy S10+ 5G: