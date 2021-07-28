A brand's packaging is capable of shaping its identity. The packaging industry has witnessed constant changes and has emerged as one of the largest sectors of the Indian economy. The significant contributors driving the growth of the packaging industry are the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), pharmaceuticals, personal care, and the food processing sector. The Global Flexible Packaging Market in India is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13% with a Revenue of USD 9.76 bn during 2021-2024. The YOY (year-over-year) growth rate for 2021 is estimated at 10.49% by the end of 2024. One of the preeminent industries in this line of work is AG Poly Packs Pvt Ltd.

Reconstructing New Era of Packaging

AG Poly Packs commit to ethical business practices and have focused on developing solutions that are biodegradable, eco-friendly, resulting in a more sustainable world.

With a turnover of 92 cr in 2018-19, 116cr in 2019-20, 190 cr in 2020-21, they strive to reach 500 crores by 2025. They have been awarded as Best Packaging Partner by one of the Emerging Beauty products brand WOW in their annual event in Thailand, and popular MLM company, Vestige, for their exemplary packaging services.

Using cutting-edge technologies, working in a coordinated and seamless manner, they strive to provide efficient results that add value to brands. AG Poly Packs consider packaging as emerging science and a discipline that contributes to a successful brand image alongside being a partner to many mainstream industries.

One-Stop-Shop for Packaging Solution.

AG Poly Packs is committed to designing, manufacturing, and supplying high-quality products through a well-defined system. It is providing packaging solutions to some of the most elite brands, catering to their requirements. Being an N2N service provider AG Provides complete business solutions, wherein multiple containers options are provided with diverse closer options for each container. Similarly, a wide range of ready stock material gives an extra edge to cater to customer requirements.

Make In India Initiative a winning edge to Tap into India's as well to Cater the World.

AG Poly Packs is a 'Made in India' brand that has reduced dependency on China for the import of pumps and other similar components used in pharma or personal care products by establishing a world-class manufacturing facility. The company has actively participated in various Indian and Global exhibitions driven by the government's 'Make In India' Initiative. AG has invested and expanded its business operations in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

Proficient Team in AG Poly Packs

AG Poly Packs has a committed and credible workforce with an inherent sense of dedication and collaboration who truly cares about exceeding customers' expectations. The company started with two members and now manages to run the business with more than 450 manpower. To create an inclusive workspace, AG has acknowledged the efforts of its team members by rewarding them for their contributions.

Their new plant, AG Synergy, has contributed to the hiring of around 250 employees. The organization aims to serve society and reflect its diversity by actively empowering women.

AG Poly Packs - Excellence in Quality, Service, and Performance.

Formed in 1997, the company started as a distributor for other packaging products. Since 2003, AG has diversified its business operations and opened its first manufacturing facility in 2013. In 2017, they established a branch office and warehouse in Vapi and Gujarat and subsequently a sales office and design studio in Mumbai - increasing their geographical presence in West India. In 2020, promoters, Mr. Gaurav Daga and Mr. Neeraj Maheshwari formed a separate entity AG Synergy Pvt Ltd, a state of the art manufacturing plant at Hapur, UP, covering over 2 lakh square feet.

With a mission of providing continuous innovation and sustainable packaging solutions, AG Poly Packs Pvt Ltd is growing 30 percent annually. With an expanding history of marketing in domestic and global markets, their dedication and professional skills are imperative.

Covid-19 Impact: AG Poly Packs Shaping the New Normal

The devastating impact of the Coronavirus outbreak has brought the sharpest decline in the demand for certain types of packaging while stimulating the acceleration of E-commerce and pharmaceutical packaging. These changes have drawn many new challenges in the packaging sector.

By rebalancing their sustainability goals, prioritizing needs, and incorporating heightened hygiene practices, the AG group has turned this crisis into an opportunity. The availability of SAP, the world's best ERP software, gave an extra edge to AG in analyzing the client base and repositioning the products as per the need of the hour.

With an extensive consideration of how customers perceive the packaging and keeping customers' interests at priority, they have worked on various innovations. These have helped them navigate cautiously in the post-pandemic world.

Redefined Sustainability and Heightened Hygiene in the New Normal

Setting a new trend in the packaging industry, they have accustomed their approach between sustainability and hygiene. They have invested huge capital in infrastructure to be a self-dependent firm.

With innovations like tamper-proof packaging to protect the products, they have readjusted their focus and raised their game to earn customers' trust. By delivering excellence and adding value to the customers' businesses, AG Poly Packs sets milestones of success and reform.

Safety, Security, and Quality Checks

The machines used in the manufacturing process are regularly monitored and serviced for unequaled ease of use. Judgment of the quality of each product is done with undivided attention based on various parameters, leaving no chance of errors in the future.

Commitment to give it back to Society and Make an Impact

With the enhancement of people's quality of life, education, and health at their heart, AG Poly Packs has been actively involved in numerous CSR initiatives. They organized a vaccination drive for all their employees and their families and contributed significantly to setting up a quarantine and health care center at Mansarovar Bhawan, Ghaziabad.

In 2020, AG Poly Packs joined hands with Sewa Samiti, an NGO that provided food to the migrant laborers during the first wave of Covid-19 The company contributed to the foundation of a first of its kind school, hostel, wherein students are imparted knowledge and trained to serve the nation by joining defense forces along with the Sharda Foundation, NGO Vidya mandir & Rajpal Singh Jan Kalyan Samiti.