Injured? : Shah Rukh Khan bumps his head on jetty ceiling while shielding his face in oversized hoodie while holding his cute dog

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has always loved his fans and media. However, the actor is angry with the media for the way they reported his elder son Aryan Khan's arrest in a 'drugs on cruise' case in 2021.

Since then SRK has been spotted hiding his face either by wearing a cap or covering his face with a hoodie cap. There have been instances wherein his security has shielded the actor by covering his face with umbrellas. However, during his film promotions, the actor often greets the media.

Shah Rukh Khan bumps his head on the jetty ceiling while shielding his face in an oversized hoodie while holding his cute dog

On Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan along with his family, Gauri Khan AbRam and Suhana Khan returned to Mumbai from Albaugh.

Several videos of SRK, Gauri and Suhana walking towards the jetty have surfaced on social media.

In one of the videos, SRK was captured lovingly holding his furry friend, a pet dog, in his arms, as she stepped out of the car and made his way to the jetty.

While trying to enter the jetty, Shah Rukh accidentally banged his head on the ceiling due to his face being partially covered by his oversized hoodie

Fans trolled SRK for covering his face to the extent that he couldn't even see properly to enter the jetty. While a section of netizens were concerned whether he got injured or not

A user wrote, "After all the "protection" of hiding from cameras and being assisted onto the boat, SRK yet hit his head upon entering the boat, where was his protection gear then ?"

Who wore what!

SRK opted for a black t-shirt with a matching hoodie, and cargo jeans. Meanwhile, AbRam was seen in a blue jersey with white shorts. Gauri Khan looked stylish as ever in a white shirt layered with a bright yellow jacket and black jeans.

Shah Rukh Khan's Alibaug farmhouse

Two days ago, Suhana Khan and her rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda were spotted at the Gateway of India, as they headed to Shah Rukh Khan's lavish Alibaug farmhouse.

Why SRK is still hiding his face from the media?

tor Shah Rukh Khan has been avoiding the media and paparazzi since 2021. During an interview, one of the paparazzi explained the reason behind the actor's act of dodging the cameras, hiding under umbrellas and not posing at events.

Despite making a few rare appearances, he continues to shun the spotlight

SRK's son Aryan was arrested in connection with the Mumbai cruise drugs case early in October 2021. It took several court hearings and nearly four weeks for Aryan Khan to be granted bail. Eight months later, the Narcotics Control Bureau gave him a clean chit in the drugs case.