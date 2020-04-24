Donald Trump, President of the United States Of America (USA), left the global community of medical and health experts baffled with his suggestion of injecting a disinfectant into the bodies of COVID-19 patients. The US President implied that inserting a cleaning agent into the human body could kill the novel coronavirus and that scientists should further explore this option.

It was during the White House coronavirus task force briefing on Thursday, April 24, that Trump seconded the results of the US government's research which claimed that bleach and isopropyl alcohol can be effective in weakening the fatal virus. Trump's statements followed a detailed explanation of multiple COVID-19 treatments by Bill Bryan, a member of the Department of Homeland Security.

Seemingly intrigued by the findings of the study, Trump said, "I see the disinfectant, where it knocks out in a minute. One minute. And there is a way we can do something like that. By injection inside or almost a cleaning. It would be interesting to check that."

Moreover, Trump and his officials also proposed exposing the bodies of COVID-19 patients to ultraviolet light so that the heat could diminish the latest variant of the coronavirus, officially called SARS-CoV-2.

Doctors lead outrage against Trump's "dangerous" remarks

Health experts from around the globe were perplexed by the bizarre propositions made by the President of the world's most powerful nation. In no time, Trump was subjected to widespread criticism from all quarters.

"What he is suggesting is extremely dangerous and crazy. You may not die of COVID-19 because you may already be dead from the disinfectant injection," said Paul Hunter, Professor of Medicine at Britain's University of East Anglia.

Dr. Vin Gupta, Pulmonologist, told NBC News, "This notion of injecting or ingesting any type of cleansing product into the body is irresponsible and dangerous. It's a common method that people utilize when they want to kill themselves."

Another Pulmonologist, John Balmes, working at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, said that even breathing fumes from bleach is hazardous. "Inhaling chlorine bleach would be absolutely the worst thing for the lungs. It's a totally ridiculous concept," he said.

Scores of celebrities from varied fields also launched scathing attacks on the US President.

This is not just insane, it’s also incredibly dangerous. If Americans now die from injecting themselves with disinfectant, their deaths will be solely on President @realDonaldTrump. He needs to stop airing these absurd & reckless theories - NOW. ? https://t.co/MAvouhjS62 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 24, 2020

Tomorrow, somewhere in Texas....



"Elmer Slackjaw, a 38 year-old trucker, was found dead in his home today after injecting himself with household disinfectant. His wife Brandeen told Fox 11, 'President Trump has never lied to us!' Services will be held over FaceTime." — JoeMyGod (@JoeMyGod) April 24, 2020

Don't drink our products, warns Dettol & Lyson maker

Reckitt Benckiser Plc, the manufacturer of Dettol and Lysol, issued an advisory for its consumers urging them not to act on Trump's idea. "Under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body. They should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines. Please read the label and safety information," read the company's statement.

Previously, Trump also publicized an anti-malarial drug, hydroxychloroquine, as one of the possible cures for COVID-19, but then stopped vouching for the pill when it started showing adverse results.