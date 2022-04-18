Katrina Kaif shot back and how when an influencer roasted her over her cooking skills. Influencer Freddy Birdy, who has been in the news lately for his comments on Deepika Padukone, tried to roast Katrina over cooking skills.

Birdy shared a bunch of "simple" recipes, that Katrina could try. From mango pickle, chilly cheese toast to mango, the Birdy took some sharp jabs at Katrina's cooking ability.

Katrina claps back

"Easy recipes for Katrina Kaif (part 1) raw mango pickle – raw mango + rock salt + sliced chillies," he wrote. Likewise, he shared recipe for chilly cheese toast and, mangoes and ice cream. He also suggested Chinese easy recipe but then asked her to order it instead. He then advised her how to boil eggs. However, Katrina soon reacted to Freddy's chilly toast recipe.

In a hilarious comeback, Kaif wrote, "This is not easy." Sharing a screenshot of the same, Freddy wrote, "Why I love Katrina Kaif (Also proof that she is as funny as she is beautiful)." Social media too hailed Katrina for her classy clap back at the influencer.

Freddy - Deepika Padukone's war of words

Freddy was in news during the time Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan was all set to release. Padukone was making heads turn with her chic and bold dressing. It was then that Freddy had shared a post on "Newton's Law Of Bollywood". "The clothes will get tinier as the Gehraiyaan release date approaches," he wrote. "Necklines and hemlines are Gehraiyaan," Freddy Birdy had captioned the post.

Even though Freddy had not mentioned Deepika, it didn't take social media too long to join the dots. Deepika too, without naming him, shot back. "Scientists say the universe is made of protons, neutrons and electrons. They forgot to mention morons," she wrote on social media.