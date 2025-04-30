Young content creator Misha Agrawal passed away on April 24, 2025, just two days before her 25th birthday. Her sudden and untimely demise has left her fans and followers in shock. While her family initially issued a statement confirming her death, they did not disclose the cause.

Speculation soon surfaced online, with many social media users of the view that Misha had died by suicide. On Wednesday, April 30, Misha's sister confirmed that she died by suicide.

Influencer Misha Agarwal dies by suicide

In an emotional note, her sister shared that Misha had been struggling with her mental health, which had worsened over time as she grew increasingly distressed by the pressures of maintaining her social media presence.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "My little baby sister had built her world around Instagram and her followers, with a single goal of reaching 1 million followers and gaining loving fans. When her followers started decreasing, she became distraught and felt worthless. Since April, she had been deeply depressed, often hugging me and crying, saying, 'Jijja, what will I do if my followers decrease? My career will be over."

Her sister recounted past conversations in which Misha expressed deep anxiety over her declining engagement and feared that her career was falling apart.

Her sister added, "I advised her to treat Instagram as just a source of entertainment and not let it consume her," she wrote. "I urged her to prioritise her happiness and release herself from the grip of anxiety and depression. Unfortunately, my little sister didn't listen. She became so consumed by Instagram and follower counts that she left our world forever. Tragically, she was so overwhelmed that she took her own life, leaving our family devastated."

Misha had held a law degree (LLB) and was preparing for the Provincial Civil Services – Judicial (PCSJ) exams, but struggled to balance the pressures of online fame with her mental well-being.

"I reminded her of her talents, her LLB degree, and her preparation for PCSJ, telling her that she'll become a judge one day and doesn't need to worry about her career," read the statement.

'Heartbreaking': Taapsee Pannu reacts

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu reacted to the tragic death of content creator Misha Agarwal, calling the incident "heartbreaking." Taapsee voiced concern over the growing obsession with social media.

On Wednesday, Taapsee took to her Instagram story and wrote, "This is something I long feared, seeing the obsession of a lot of people around. The fear that one day, the numbers here will overpower the will to live."

She added, "The fear that the desperate need for virtual love will blind you to the real love around you. That the instant gratification and validation from likes and comments will outweigh the degrees and efforts that actually define your worth. It's heartbreaking to see this."

However, many netizens refused to believe that Misha had taken her own life, calling the situation "fishy" and suggesting it might be a cover-up.

A user wrote, "Totally feel it's a lie. She wasn't a kid. I feel so so so sad using "was". I DON'T BELIEVE THIS IS THE ACTUAL REASON. There is something more. And when everyone in the comment section feels the same, idk..."

Another user wrote, "I have seen her close friend's stories so this can't be real , def a cover up !.."

The third one said, "There's something seriously wrong with this statement!! I'm convinced that this is not the reason she left the world, there is some other reason and this looks like a cover up for something. She's been a content creator since a long time, I'm sure she knows ups and downs in following numbers are normal. So this is not the reason for her crucial step. I highly think you should dig more information on this."

The fourth one mentioned, "When people start giving excuses like this means something is fishy.."

The fifth one mentioned, "Cooked story.."