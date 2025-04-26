Young digital creator Misha Agrawal, known for her sharp wit and hilarious, sarcastic rants on Instagram, has tragically passed away. Her sudden and untimely demise has left the digital content creation community in shock.

Her family shared the devastating news on Instagram, revealing that Misha passed away on April 24, 2025. The cause of her death has not been disclosed. The announcement came just two days before her 25th birthday, leaving her followers stunned, as many were preparing to wish her a happy birthday on April 26.

The family's post read: "It is with a heavy heart that we share the heartbreaking news of Misha Agrawal's passing. Thank you all for the love and support you showed her and her work. We are still trying to come to terms with this immense loss. Please keep her in your thoughts and continue to carry her spirit in your hearts."

As the news of Misha's passing spread, many netizens questioned its authenticity. Some fans and fellow creators struggled to accept it, with a few even suggesting that it might be a prank or fake news.

Amid the speculation, a user identifying herself as Misha's sister, Mukta, clarified in the comments that the family had taken time before sharing the news and urged everyone not to panic. She explained that while they understood people's desire for answers, they were not yet ready to disclose further details.

One user wrote, "I really hope this is not true. She was such a beautiful and talented girl. The pain must be unimaginable. Prayers to her family..."

Content creator and movie reviewer Filmy Monica also reacted, writing, "Is this a joke!!??? Please, someone say it's a prank!"

The news quickly spread on Reddit, where many users expressed confusion and disbelief. Despite the speculation, the statement from Misha's family has provided clarity, and her fans continue to mourn the loss of a young talent.