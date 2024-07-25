After apologising for dissing Priyanka Chopra, US influencer has now accused Arjun Kapoor of 'rolling his eyes' at her husband. Influencers Bruno and Julia, who were a part of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding festivities have been garnering limelight. After apologising for cutting off Priyanka Chopra, Julia's husband, Bruno has now shared his take on how he persistently tried to talk to Arjun Kapoor at the event.

Influencer claims to have 'harassed' Arjun

"I chased him down at a party and harassed him. At the Ambani wedding on the second night, I see him at the bar. I was like, 'Arjun, what's up?' He's like, 'Yes, I remember you from last night'. I was like, 'You're in Gunday, right?' He said, 'Yes, yes, yes'," Bruno said in his vlog.

"Then I was like, 'They don't make actors like you in America. You gotta come to New York. The actors here suck. We need you.' He was like, 'All right. Bye.' I said, 'Bye, Arjun," he further added. However, Julia added that while Bruno harassed Arjun Kapoor for two nights, as they were leaving and spotted the Kapoor lad on a golf cart, Arjun 'rolled his eyes'.

When Arjun 'rolled his eyes'

"As we were running out of the party to make it to the airport to catch our flights back to New York, Arjun just rolled past us on a golf cart. Bruno screams, 'Bye, Arjun,' as if they are literally best friends. Arjun borderline rolls his eyes like I feel that's safe to say," Julia added. Now, the Ishaqzaade actor has also responded humorously to the cute little accusation.

Arjun Kapoor has said that he remembered Bruno and thanked him for praising him. He also gave an explanation for his 'eye roll'. "I remember you Bruno (red heart emoji) much love to you for all your kind words when we met... And yes, we are literally besties now... the eye roll (face with rolling eyes emoji) is just my resting bitch face, Julia !!! Pleasure meeting both of you though... glad you guys enjoyed India and the wedding... (clapping hands and raising hands emojis)."