Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Koffee with Karan episode has set social media on fire. The two have been loved, appreciated, trolled and slammed for the various revelations the power couple made on the show. It was during the rapid fire round that Deepika Padukone was asked is she considers herself to be the 'Best Actress' in the industry currently and pat came the reply, "Yes."

Not everyone agreed

While there is no denying the fact that Deepika is indeed the biggest, most popular stars in the country today. Many didn't take her statement likely. Many called it a case of "inflated ego" and many reminded her of Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut's National Award win. "Although i don't like kanganas personality but kang is best in terms of acting... No lies," wrote a user.

"Inflated ego," another user wrote. "Get on freaking ground deepika ! You're mid," read one more comment. "Was it you who won National award or Alia Bhatt?" another comment read. "She is good but certainly not the best," read one more comment. However, there were many who totally resonated with what the Singham actress said.

On Koffee with Karan, Deepika Padukone further added that people have a misconception that she is stoppable but she is not. The Gehraiyaan actress further added that it is her lifestyle of being an athlete, a sports person that sets her apart from the rest of the industry. She added that it has helped her be more disciplined and hardworking.