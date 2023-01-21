Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020. His untimely demise sent shock waves across the nation. His family and friends from the industry have been unable to fathom the demise of SSR. It's been over two years and still, his family and loved ones are unable to come to terms with the loss. However, fans still continue to miss him and #MissYouSSR, some of them even trend #SSRForever and so on.

It's Sushant Singh Rajput's 37th birth anniversary today. Fans, friends and family of SSR have teared up on social media by posting unseen and rare videos and pictures of the actor.

Amidst all this, SSR's ladylove Rhea Chakraborty took to her Instagram and shared two unseen pictures with the actor. And added an infinity plus one emoji with a white heart emoji.

Bollywood celebrities took to her Instagram handle and reacted to it.

Sussanne Khan ex-wife of Hrithik Roshan commented, "Love u Ray.. the strength of the universe is with you."

A user mentioned, "The media made her evil but she's a true lover."

Sushant's illustrious career

Singh Rajput began his career in television with a supporting role and eventually rose to fame as the lead in the popular show Pavitra Rishta. He also showcased his talent in several reality shows such as Zara Nachke Dikha and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. He was part of various films like MS Dhoni, Sonchiriya, Kai Po Che.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14 in 2020.