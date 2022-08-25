After Lashkars suicide bombers arrest, Army foils infiltration attempt at LoC in Rajouri Close
After Lashkar's suicide bomber's arrest, Army foils infiltration attempt at LoC in Rajouri

Two days after foiling two back-to-back infiltration attempts in the Nowshera sector of the Rajouri district of Jammu province, security forces on Thursday eliminated three terrorists on the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Uri area.

These terrorists, believed to be Pakistani were trying to sneak into this side of the border from the Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

"Army and Baramulla Police neutralized three infiltrators, foreign terrorists near Madiyan Nanak post in Kamalkote sector of Uri. More details to be followed", the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir zone twitted from its official handle. 

General Dua said that there has been an increase in infiltration attempts from across the LoC, however, the Army has foiled most of the attempts.Reuters

Reports said that the bodies of three terrorists along with arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site.

Third infiltration attempt foiled in three days on LoC

Today was the third infiltration attempt foiled by security forces on the LoC in different areas of Jammu and Kashmir.  Two attempts were earlier foiled in the Nowshera sector of the Rajouri district.

Indian security personnel guards at the Line of Control (LoC).Reuters

While foiling the infiltration attempt in the Jhangar area of the Nowshera sector Indian Army captured a Pakistani terrorist alive near the LoC. The captured terrorist was on a suicidal mission.
In the second operation, on the night of 22/ 23 August 2022, alert troops were able to observe the terrorists as they crossed the LoC and continuously monitored this movement. As they moved ahead into our minefields a series of mines got activated and two terrorists got eliminated on the spot.

