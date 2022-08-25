Two days after foiling two back-to-back infiltration attempts in the Nowshera sector of the Rajouri district of Jammu province, security forces on Thursday eliminated three terrorists on the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Uri area.

These terrorists, believed to be Pakistani were trying to sneak into this side of the border from the Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

"Army and Baramulla Police neutralized three infiltrators, foreign terrorists near Madiyan Nanak post in Kamalkote sector of Uri. More details to be followed", the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir zone twitted from its official handle.

Reports said that the bodies of three terrorists along with arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site.

Army and Baramulla Police #neutralised 03 #infiltrators (FTs) near Madiyan Nanak post in #Kamalkote sector of #Uri. More details to be followed.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 25, 2022

Third infiltration attempt foiled in three days on LoC

Today was the third infiltration attempt foiled by security forces on the LoC in different areas of Jammu and Kashmir. Two attempts were earlier foiled in the Nowshera sector of the Rajouri district.

While foiling the infiltration attempt in the Jhangar area of the Nowshera sector Indian Army captured a Pakistani terrorist alive near the LoC. The captured terrorist was on a suicidal mission.

In the second operation, on the night of 22/ 23 August 2022, alert troops were able to observe the terrorists as they crossed the LoC and continuously monitored this movement. As they moved ahead into our minefields a series of mines got activated and two terrorists got eliminated on the spot.