Security forces foiled an infiltration on the Line of Control (LoC) in the forward areas of the Tangdhar sector of north Kashmir Baramulla district in the intervening nights of February 15 and 16.

One infiltrator was killed by the forces while two others, including some grievously injured, managed to flee after the gun battle.

"During the preceding night, based on a specific input generated by Kupwara Police, a joint team of Army and Police intercepted an infiltrating group in Saidpora forward area. The joint team has neutralized one infiltrator. The search is still going on. Further details shall follow," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Op Tangdhar, #Kupwara.



Jt Op launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice. An infiltration bid along LoC in Tangdhar Sector, #Kupwara foiled yesterday night. Firefight ensued & 01 terrorist eliminated. 02xAutomatic Rifles & war-like stores recovered.@adgpi @NorthernComd_IA pic.twitter.com/hrMDbMDJAQ — Chinar Corps? - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) February 16, 2023

"Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the militant slain during an attempted infiltration during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday night, in Tangdhar in north Kashmir's Kupwara district," the Army said.

"Indian Army eliminated an infiltration attempt in forward areas of Tangdhar sector on the night of 15/16 Feb 23, thereby preventing efforts of Pakistan to destabilize peace and tranquility in Kashmir Valley and successfully maintaining higher moral ascendancy over the enemy along the Line of Control," Srinagar-based Defence PRO stated in a statement issued on Thursday.

Movement of three terrorists detected on LoC

"Alert troops deployed in an anti-infiltration grid detected the movement of three terrorists across this side of the Line of Control, while they were approaching the LoC fence", Defence PRO said.

"On being challenged at close proximity to the post, an intense firefight ensued between the terrorists and the alert troops, resulting in the successful elimination of one terrorist, while grievously injuring the other. The injured terrorist managed to flee to Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), along with the third terrorist, taking advantage of darkness," he said.

A thorough joint search operation was launched along with Jammu and Kashmir Police in the morning, resulting in the recovery of one dead terrorist, one AK series rifle, one light automatic weapon, six magazines, two grenades, and a large quantity of ammunition stores.

"Continued infiltration bids along the Line of Control are an uncanny reminder of Pakistan's efforts to orchestrate terrorism in Kashmir valley and disrupt peace and harmony while putting on the facade of ceasefire understanding," the Army said.