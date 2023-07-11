Alert troops of the Indian Army foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Naushera sector in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir over two nights in a deliberate and massive operation. One terrorist was eliminated in the 48 hours long operation while three others managed to escape after the gun battle on the LoC.

"On 10 July at midnight, alert ambushes of Indian Army deployed along the Line of Control, in the Naushera observed suspicious movement of a group of terrorists moving suspiciously from across the Line of Control towards own side", Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said.

"Own alert troops kept the movement of the infiltrators under constant observation, and when they were nearly 300 meters inside the Line of Control they were challenged and a firefight ensued. Heavy and accurate fire was brought down on the terrorists, one terrorist was seen falling to the side, while others who were injured, were seen taking cover into the jungle", he said.

Operation Sadabad #Naushera Sector.

Major Infiltration Bid Eliminated by #IndianArmy, during the intervening nights of 10 & 11 Jul 23 in Naushera Sector. A group of terroists attempting to infiltrate were effectively engaged by own troops,in which one terrorist was neutralised… pic.twitter.com/kSaELS9usg — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) July 11, 2023

The area of operation being broken ground, having thick jungle and foliage, with inclement weather, the terrorists hid themselves in the jungle. Additional troops were moved in, and the area was cordoned.

One infiltrator was eliminated in 48 hours long operation

According to defence spokesperson in a deliberate and massive search operation lasting over two days and two nights, in an area that is heavily mined, in inclement weather conditions, the body of one terrorist who was neutralized, has been recovered with the weapon and war-like stores.

During further search operations into the jungle blood trail, with drag marks on the ground was observed leading towards the line of control. Possibly, other injured, terrorists taking advantage of the forest foliage managed to move back across the Line of Control.

Major war-like stores were recovered, including one AK 47 Rifle, three AK Magazines with 175 rounds, one 9 mm Pistol, two magazines with 15 rounds, four hand grenades, communication equipment, a large number of eatables, and clothing for sustenance.

By their quick action, alert Indian Army troops deployed in the Naushera Sector have eliminated a major infiltration bid, which was aimed to disturb the peace in the Rajouri district. The Indian Army continues to remain alert on the Line of Control and is fully prepared to thwart such attempts in the future too.