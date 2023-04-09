Foiling another infiltration attempt on the Line of Control, troops of the Indian Army killed one intruder and captured two alive in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir during the intervening night of April 8 and 9. Huge quantities of narcotics were also recovered from the intruders.

"Army troops foiled an infiltration bid and shot dead one intruder and captured two of them out of which, one is injured", reports said.

Intruders captured alive by the Army were residents of the Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and were trying to smuggle narcotics in this side of LoC from across the border.

"On the intervening night of April 8-9, alert troops of the Indian Army on the LoC in the Poonch Sector detected some suspicious movement of group individuals", Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lt Col. Devender Anand said.

"At around midnight the group crossed the Line of Control and started infiltrating on to own side.

Own alert troops kept the movement of the infiltrating group under continuous observation. As the group approached the fence, the alert Indian Army troops deployed on the fence challenged the infiltrators", Lt Col Anand said.

The intruders started to run away and were engaged by fire, in which one intruder was shot dead, while the other two managed to run into the jungle taking advantage of the thick foliage and rocky outcrop. The area was immediately cordoned to prevent their escape across the Line of Control.

17 kilograms of narcotics worth crores recovered from intruders

According to the defence spokesperson search operation was launched at first light wherein the dead body of one intruder was recovered at the encounter site.

"As the search progressed in the jungle, one intruder was apprehended alive in wounded condition. In the subsequent search, the third intruder was also apprehended alive", he said.

In the search operation so far three bags with fourteen packets of narcotics weighing approx 17 kilograms, Pakistan currency, some documents, and eatables have been recovered. During preliminary questioning, the two intruders who have been apprehended alive, have claimed that they (all three) are residents of Pakistan Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (POJK) and belong to Maidan Mohalla, village Chanjal.

By their quick action, alert Indian Army troops have thus prevented a major infiltration bid, of a narco terror group that had the potential of disturbing the peace in the Poonch and Rajouri districts through its nefarious designs. The Indian Army continues to remain alert on the Line of Control and is fully prepared to thwart any such attempts in the future too.