The Army foiled an infiltration attempt from across the border by eliminating two heavily-armed terrorists near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Balakot sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The infiltration attempt was foiled amid the ongoing massive search operation in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri after the Dangri massacre.

The infiltration bid was scuttled in the Balakot sector and a massive search operation is still underway, a Jammu-based defence spokesman said.

"At around 7.45 pm on Saturday, alert troops of the Indian Army deployed on the border fence in Balakot, observed suspicious movement ahead of the border fence and subsequently neutralized two terrorists. The area has been cordoned off and the operation is in progress," the spokesman said.

Officials said a huge quantity of arms and ammunition, including two AK assault rifles and a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED), were recovered from the possession of the slain ultras whose identity and group affiliation is awaited.

Massive search operation going on in Poonch-Rajouri

After twin-terror attacks in the Dangri village, a massive search operation has already been launched by the forces in Poonch and Rajouri districts. Additional forces of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have already rushed into the twin districts to flush out terrorists.

The successful operation in the Balakot sector comes barely a week after terrorists attacked Dhangri village in the adjoining Rajouri district and killing seven civilians and injuring 14 others.

The officials said troops picked up suspicious movement in the Balakot sector late Saturday evening and opened fire. A search operation was launched with the first light of the day on Sunday and the bodies of two terrorists were recovered along with war-like stores.

"Operations to nab terrorists involved in the Dangri attack continue. Alert troops deployed on the border fence in Balakot detected and neutralized two terrorists so far," White Knight Corps of the Indian Army tweeted.

Meanwhile, Indian Army personnel conducted search operations in the Thathri area of the Doda district and in areas of the Kishtwar district on Sunday.

Search operations were launched after receiving information about the presence of some terrorists in this mountainous belt. Further details on the matter are awaited.