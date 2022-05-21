Ahead of the coming Amarnath Yatra, the Army foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) at Tangdar sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

One infiltrator, trying to sneak into this side of the border, was killed and arms, ammunition, and a huge quantity of heroin were recovered from his possession.

According to reports, soldiers deployed on the border noticed some suspicious movement along the LoC near Darshan Post and challenged the infiltrators, who opened fire, and the army retaliated, leading to the killing of an infiltrator.

"Infiltration bid along LoC foiled by alert Indian Army troops in Tangdhar Kupwara today. The action resulted in the elimination of one terrorist and warlike store including two AKs, two grenades, 10 packets of narcotics recovered", Chinar Corps of the Army tweeted.

Infiltration bid along LC foiled by alert #IndianArmy troops in Tangdhar #Kupwara today morning.

The killed infiltrator was a PoJK resident

According to reports, the killed infiltrator has been identified as Mohammad Nazeer resident of the Athmuqam area of Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

A huge cache of arms and ammunition, including two AK-47 rifles, 2-AK magazine, two Chines pistols, four pistol magazines, 10 kilograms of heroin, one mobile phone, and other food items were recovered.

Reports said that the identity of the killed infiltrator was established by an identity card recovered from his possession.

Another report said that two terrorists were attempting to sneak into this side of the LoC. One of them was eliminated while another was seriously injured. However, the injured terrorist managed to flee to the PoJK side, taking advantage of the darkness. A thorough search operation launched in the morning resulted in the recovery of the dead terrorist.

Army Commander reviews security scenario in Kashmir

The Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi arrived in Srinagar on three days visit to Kashmir from 20 to 22 May 2022.

He would be visiting forward posts on the Line of Control and the hinterland to review the overall security situation in the Kashmir Valley.

The Army Commander accompanied by the Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen ADS Aujla visited various locations and formations in South Kashmir today.

He was briefed on the counter-terrorism grid, development works, and operational preparedness for Amarnath Yatra. The Army Commander during his interaction with the troops over tea complimented the soldiers for the conduct of just operations with precision, ensuring zero collateral damage.