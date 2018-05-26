Four militants were killed on Saturday after the army foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said.

"An infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops of the army on the LoC in Tangdhar sector today," Col. Rajesh Kalia, Defence Ministry spokesman told IANS.

"Four terrorists have been killed in this operation so far. Operation is still on. Terrorists had made the infiltration bid on early Saturday morning," he added.

Two days ago, the army had recently foiled another infiltration bid on the LoC in Keran sector of the same district.

After a brief gunfight, the infiltrating militants were forced to withdraw into the Pakistan side of the LoC.

[ Source- IANS]