After the worst-ever debacle in the just concluded assembly elections, infighting in the Jammu and Kashmir Congress has intensified with leaders of warring factions launching campaigns against former and incumbent presidents.

A day after some leaders blamed incumbent president Tariq Hameed Karra for the dismal performance of the party in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, another faction demanded the removal of former J&K Congress chief Vikar Rasool Wani from the primary membership of the party.

District-level leaders urgently seek the removal of former state unit chief Vikar Rasool Wani. The leaders accuse Wani of systematically attempting to destabilize the party and inciting indiscipline among its ranks.

Wani's alleged actions have raised concerns among party loyalists, who claim he utilizes party leader Ghulam Nabi Monga to undermine crucial decisions made by the party's high command. Specifically, Wani's opposition to the party's alliance with the National Conference has sparked intense debate.

Insiders reveal that Wani's maneuvers aim to discredit the party's current leadership, particularly incumbent president Tariq Hameed Karra.

Wani allegedly makes direct phone calls to various leaders across Jammu and Kashmir, encouraging them to publicly criticize the party's decisions. Moreover, he conducts clandestine meetings, which party leaders contend are aimed at undermining the party's policies and programs.

Leaders condemn Wani's actions

District-level leaders vehemently condemn Wani's behavior, labeling it "shameful" and "desperate". They argue that having served as J&K president himself, Wani should respect party protocols. Instead, his actions demonstrate a deliberate attempt to harm the party following his removal as PCC chief.

The leaders urge the party's high command to remove Wani as Special Invitee to the Congress Working Committee, citing his detrimental actions. They commend Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi for appointing Karra as J&K Congress president.

Cong leaders demand action against Monga, Bhat

Last week, the Srinagar District Congress Committee in a meeting under the leadership of Irfan Naqib hit out at Ghulam Nabi Monga and Mohammad Anwar Bhat for indulging in anti-party activities and also blamed them for encouraging others who are still not even basic members of the Party to indulge in indiscipline aiming to hurt the party interests.

"Ghulam Nabi Monga and Mohd Anwar Bhat are the product of conflict. They could not even win panchayat or ward elections", Irfan said and added that these leaders always worked against the party and the chair to benefit opponents and serve their self-interests while both were nowhere on the ground.

The meeting asked J&K Congress chief Tariq Hamid Karra to take strict disciplinary action against Ghulam Nabi Monga and Mohammad Anwar Bhat to weed out the deadwood from the party.

Leaders express unwavering confidence in PCC president Tariq Hameed Karra. They praise Karra for his unwavering commitment to principles, his exceptional leadership and organizational skills, and his resounding electoral victory.