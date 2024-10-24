Almost a week has passed after the constitution of the fact-finding committee by the Jammu and Kashmir Congress to ascertain reasons for the worst-ever defeat of the party in the just concluded Assembly elections but the panel has yet to start working.

The fact-finding panel constituted by the J&K Congress (JKPCC) chief Tariq Hameed Kara has been assigned the job of identifying the causes of the party's historic debacle in the political history of Jammu and Kashmir.

Reports said that the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi took serious note of the denial of a party mandate to Satish Sharma from the Chhamb Assembly segment.

Rahul Gandhi had demanded accountability for Congress's unprecedented defeat in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. He specifically called for a detailed report on the errors in ticket distribution, with a focus on the exclusion of Satish Sharma, a young and popular leader from Chhamb.

During Omar Abdullah's swearing-in ceremony, Gandhi expressed shock at learning how local Congress leaders had allegedly prioritized personal and financial gains over Sharma's candidacy. Despite being denied the party ticket, Sharma contested as an independent and won the Chhamb seat, defeating Congress's official candidate, Tara Chand.

Worst-ever performance by Cong in Assembly elections

This election saw Congress's worst-ever performance in Jammu province, securing only one seat. In comparison, the 2014 elections, previously regarded as the party's low point, saw them win key constituencies such as Surankote, Banihal, and Mahore.

The Congress high command is now seeking explanations from senior leaders accused of putting personal interests ahead of the party. Disciplinary action is expected against those responsible for granting tickets to undeserving candidates.

A fact-finding committee was constituted on October 18

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) formed a panel to investigate the party's worst-ever defeat in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.

The JKPCC President, Tariq Hameed Karra, announced the formation of a high-powered fact-finding committee in consultation with the All India Congress Committee (AICC). The committee has been tasked with investigating the reasons behind the party's dismal performance, particularly in the Jammu region, and suggesting measures to strengthen the organization moving forward.

The panel, chaired by senior party leader Ravinder Sharma, includes Jehangir Mir, Naresh Gupta, Thakur Balwan Singh, Shah Mohd Chowdhary, Ved Mahajan, and Dina Nath Baghat as its members. The committee is expected to submit its report within 30 days.

Leaders, workers asked to give inputs

The chairman of the fact-finding panel on Thursday requested party workers and leaders to give their inputs regarding the poor performance of the Congress candidates in the just concluded Assembly elections in J&K in general and Jammu province in particular.

In a message to party workers and leaders, the chairman of the panel, Ravinder Sharma requested them to share any inputs and views in this regard, within five days through post or mail.

"The committee shall also interact with all senior party leaders and workers including party candidates in the Jammu region, from time to time, to compile its report within the shortest possible time. The committee shall also visit different districts to interact with senior party workers from each assembly constituency", he stated.