A month after removing three senior leaders from their posts to pacify the annoyed senior of Kashmir Valley, the Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP on Monday issued a show-cause notice to the party's vice-president and former legislator Sufi Yosuf for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities.

The show-cause notice has been issued by the chairman of the Disciplinary Committee Sunil Sethi.

"Despite being the senior leader of the party and now occupying a very senior position, it has come to the notice of the Disciplinary Committee of Jammu Kashmir Bhartiya Janata Party, unfortunately, that you are indulging in anti-party activities and showing marked indiscipline in your political dealings", the show cause notice reads.

"You have tried to create dissent in the party cadre with few more persons and now your audio recording clip has surfaced whose contents depict that you have no regard for party discipline and high principles which are the basis of the political ideology of the party. Audio clips are being sent to you with this", the notice further mentioned.

In the show cause, Sofi Yosuf was directed to submit his reply of misconduct and indiscipline to the chairman of the Disciplinary Committee within seven days. He was also directed not to interact with the media directly or indirectly on any issue.

Who is Sofi Yosuf ?

Sofi Yosuf, a former Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, is the BJP's face in Kashmir Valley. Presently he is vice president of the J&K unit of the party.

Associated with the BJP for the last nearly three decades, Sofi Yosuf had unsuccessfully contested assembly and Lok Sabha elections on the party's mandate in Kashmir.

It was only due to his loyalty toward the party that Sofi Yosuf was nominated as MLC from the quota of the party when the BJP formed a coalition government with PDP in 2015.

Sofi Yosuf was leading the party leaders who had revolted against the party leadership for ignoring them in the decision-making process.

These annoyed leaders had warned to quit the party in case the High Command did not take them seriously and take care of their genuine issues.

I have not received any notice: Sofi Yosuf

Although the BJP media cell issued an official handout regarding action against the party's ex-lawmaker, Sofi Yosuf has not received any show-cause notice.

"I have not received any show-cause notice. I got information this information only through media", Sofi Yosuf told The International Bussiness Times.

"Whenever I receive any notice I will give an appropriate reply as a disciplined worker of the party", the former MLC said, adding, "Since 1996 I have been working to strengthen the party in Kashmir Valley".

Earlier three leaders were removed from their posts

On August 12, the BJP removed three senior leaders from their positions as a faction in Kashmir Valley has raised a banner of revolt against the style of functioning of these leaders.

Abhijeet Jasrotia was relieved from the position of BJP's social media Parbhari J&K UT. He has not been assigned any sort of responsibility for Kashmir province.

Vir Saraf, who is a full-timer in the party, was recalled from South Kashmir and asked to report to party headquarters at Trikuta Nagar.

Mudassar Wani, another full-timer of the party has been recalled from North Kashmir. He was also asked to report to the party headquarters at Trikuta Nagar.