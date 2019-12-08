Ines Basic took to Instagram to post a sultry snap of herself in her underwear. The "Married At First Sight" star could be seen posing in some sizzling white lingerie.

Reportedly, the post comes on the heels of Ines sharing her experience in Australia where she supposedly feared for her life. The incident in question saw Ines check into a hotel in Sydney. But apparently, the hotel did not seem to meet her standards as she complained on Instagram saying: 'I'm really concerned I'm going to get shot or stabbed here, I want to cry!'

We have to say that is one of the most over the top reactions to a hotel we have seen. A frightened-looking Ines then compared her suite to a 'third world country' and said she had been forced to change rooms because she has a phobia of the number 13.

That is downright insulting, Ines needs to learn a little about traveller's etiquette before she shares her "life-threatening" experiences to social media. After disparaging the hotel she went on to make a ridiculous demand as well, 'Things are improving, I did get moved rooms as I have a fear of the number 13, and the last room had that number [on] it.'

It looks like Ines Basic is the cause of and solution to all her problems. Though we have to say she does look gorgeous in lingerie. Ines Basic gained attention for appearing on the show "Married At First Sight." We'll just have to wait and see if Ines comes out with any new projects instead of just complaining about her travel arrangements on social media. You can check out the video here: