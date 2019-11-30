Helena Bonham Carter made quite a shocking revelation when she appeared on WWHL. The "Fight Club" actress confessed that she drunkenly asked Prince William to be her child's godfather.

Reportedly, "The Crown" actress, who portrays Princess Margaret on the hit Netflix show, opened up about the drunken encounter with the Prince, in which she asked the royal to be godfather to her 11 year-old daughter Nell. "I wasn't that drunk. Enough drunk to ...not to drink anymore," the actress said to host Andy Cohen. "He wasn't totally sober himself. Not in a bad way, it was just one big jolly," she added.

Helena explained that she had used all her close friends as godparents with her first child Billy, who has 11 godparents.

She thought she could make it up to Nell by getting Prince William to accept saying "that would cover it".

Well, Helena Bonham Carter may have taken a drunken leap, and we have to credit her for at least trying. She added that Prince William tried to convince her that she didn't want him as a godparent to her child. Helena said that she left after that and it didn't work out.

It would have been quite the story if Prince William had actually agreed. But it doesn't seem like much of a stretch if Prince William did eventually agree to be a godparent to Helena Bonham Carter's child. Reportedly, Helena Bonham Carter will star as Princess Margaret in season 3 of "The Crown." The actress has experience playing Royals, previously having stepped into the role of Queen Elizabeth in "The King's Speech" opposite Colin Firth.