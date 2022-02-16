That Indraneil Sengupta is a terrific actor was never something to debate upon. However, with his phenomenal performances in both, Aranyak and Human, Indraneil has carved a niche for himself. International Business Times, India, got in touch with the actor on the two shows, his journey so far, and more.

Both Aranyak and Human were starkly different in their plots yet had a common theme of dark drama with implications to human life. How does it feel to be a part of something that people have loved and appreciated?

It feels wonderful to be a part of a successful show and I am delighted that both Aranyak and Human have been so widely loved. Both are thrillers and as we all know, a good thriller, more often than not, is able to engage the viewers and entertain them. What really worked for these two shows was the exploration of the human angle of all the characters.

You starred with some strong female actors in both shows – Raveena in one and Shefali Shah, Kirti in another, what was the experience like?

I think it's always the story that is important and it really doesn't make a difference who is driving it forward, man or woman. In both these shows, the protagonists were women and this was just incidental in the context of the story. I never felt there was an attempt at making any statement. And no, I don't feel there is any change in the vibe when a woman is the lead.

Any incident you would like to share about working with Kriti, Shefali or Raveena?

Raveena, Kirti and Shefali, all of them are absolute fun to work with. I can't mention any specific incident but I truly enjoyed working with them and there was a lot to gain from watching them at close quarters.

How would you describe your journey in the industry so far? Do you feel you are yet to get your due as an actor?

My journey has been slow and steady, but most importantly, it has been of constant growth. I don't think as an actor I'll ever feel I have got my due. I always feel there's more to give, more to explore, more to grow. But I am happy that I am getting to do the kind of work I always wished to.

Are you competitive when it comes to your peers and the work they are doing?

I am competitive in a certain way. I don't think I ever compete with another actor and try to do better than anyone. That's not my approach. I might envy someone for the kind of work he/she is doing. When I watch a great performance or act with a great actor, I do get envious of his/her ability and talent and I start asking myself when will I be able to reach that level of performance.

You made a significant mark on OTT with major series, but smaller roles – why did you agree for the same?

I feel my mindset is more of an actor now. I am trying to give my best to any role that I play. These roles chose me, I didn't choose them. And I have been able to do an honest job of it only because I was happy playing those characters, irrespective of the length of the roles.