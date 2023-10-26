Indra Sena Reddy Nallu Sworn In As 20th Governor Of Tripura

Former BJP leader from Telangana, Indra Sena Reddy Nallu was sworn in as the 20th Governor of Tripura at a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

Tripura High Court Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh administered the oath of office to the new Governor, who replaced Satyadeo Narain Arya.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, his cabinet colleagues and senior civil and security officials and other dignitaries were present in the swearing-in-ceremony.

Soon after taking charge, Reddy Nallu said: "I would see to maintain the transparency and accountability in the administration besides empowerment of the people. It is my responsibility to make all out efforts for the development of the state and welfare of the people of Tripura."

He expressed happiness in getting the opportunity to serve the people of Tripura and contribute to the process of development.

A three-time MLA, Reddy Nallu had won from Malakpet constituency in the 1983, 1985 and 1999 elections, and also served as the floor leader of the BJP in the combined Andhra Pradesh Assembly.

The septuagenarian political leader also served as the President of the BJP in the combined state of Andhra Pradesh from 2003 to 2007 and as the national secretary of the saffron party in 2014.

Recently, he was appointed as a member of the BJP's national executive committee.

Reddy Nallu is the second BJP leader to serve as the Governor from Telangana with Bandaru Dattatreya presently posted as the Governor of Haryana.

(With inputs from IANS)