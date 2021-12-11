The death toll from the eruption of Indonesia's has increased to 45 after rescuers recovered two more victims in Kampung Renteng hamlet of Lumajang district in East Java province, a disaster management official said.

Meanwhile, nine people were still reportedly missing, while 19 persons have sustained serious wounds and 19 others had minor injuries, officials told media.

According to data from the task force for disaster emergency response, there are currently 6,573 displaced persons, 2,970 affected houses, and 33 damaged public facilities, including a bridge that connects the districts of Lumajang and Malang.

The worst-hit areas included Pronojiwo and Candipuro areas in Lumajang district, the official said, adding that there had been 126 evacuation posts. The eruption killed thousands of livestock, while dozens of public facilities, including a bridge connecting districts, were damaged.

Authorities are reviewing the construction of a temporary emergency bridge to connect the districts of Lumajang and Malang.

He added that three search and rescue teams had been deployed to the locations of the calamity, including the hardest-hit hamlets of Curah Kobokan and Kampung Renteng.

Semeru, which is one of the 127 active volcanoes in Indonesia, is currently at its second level status. The 3,676-metre-high volcano erupted on December 4. More than 6,000 people remain in 121 evacuation points as their homes were swept away by volcanic ash or their settlements are located in the danger zone.

(With inputs from IANS)