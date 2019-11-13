The police headquarters in Indonesia's Medan city in North Sumatra was struck by a suspected suicide bombing on Wednesday, November 13, according to reports.

The suspected suicide bomber died in the attack, spokesperson for the North Sumatra police Tatan Dirsan Atmaja was quoted as saying by Reuters. He said police officers were injured in the attack which took place at 8.40 am local time.

The Indonesian police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo confirmed the bombing to Kompas TV. "We are still investigating the scene ... (We) suspect for the time being that the bomb was on the perpetrator's body," he said.

"Once we have finished investigating the scene, we will reveal more," he added.

No official numbers regarding death toll or injured have been resealed yet.

Footages broadcasted on Indonesian television channel showed people rushing out of the buildings near the blast site.

The incident took place a day after the Indonesian anti-terror squad arrested five militants who had been undergoing terror training in Riau province on Sumatra Island. The government doubled its efforts on terror crackdown after Indonesia's former security chief Wiranto was stabbed by an Islamic State militant early October.

At least 36 militants, including two former policewomen, were arrested for plotting suicide bombings ahead of Indonesian President Joko Widodo's inaugural ceremony for his second term on October 13.

The police had also thwarted a terror plot ahead of the country's Independent Day celebrations on August 17. In June, a 22-year-old suicide bomber was admitted to a hospital after sustaining injuries after his low-grade bomb exploded outside a police post in Central Java province.

The latest development comes after a series of suicide bombings at churches and police stations in the city of Surabaya which killed more than 30 people back in 2018.

Over hundreds of Indonesians have travelled to the Middle East to join the Islamic State. Authorities fear about returnees causing major disruptions by spreading the radical ideology.