Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the India-US Strategic Partnership will be of even greater global significance in the coming years, in the context of the challenges posed by Covid-19, global economic recovery and climate change.

Modi made these remarks in a meeting with visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Blinken conveyed greetings of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to the Prime Minister.

He briefed the Prime Minister on his fruitful exchanges with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishakar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval earlier in the day and expressed strong commitment to further deepen India-US strategic relations in various sectors including defence, maritime security, trade & investment, climate change, and science & technology.

Indo-US relations

The Prime Minister conveyed his warm greetings to President Biden and Vice President Harris and his appreciation for the initiatives taken by President Biden including those related to the Quad, Covid-19 and climate change.

Blinken appreciated the increasing convergence between India and US on a wide range of bilateral and multilateral issues, and the commitment of both strategic partners to convert this convergence into concrete and practical cooperation.

Prime Minister Modi said that the societies of US and India share a deep commitment to the values of democracy, freedom and liberty, and the Indian diaspora in the US has contributed immensely to the enhancement of bilateral ties.

(With agency inputs)