To celebrate its 15 years of operations, airline major IndiGo on Wednesday announced a three-day special sale offering all-inclusive fares starting from Rs 915 on its domestic and international connections.

Accordingly, the offer will be live from August 4-6, 2021 and will be applicable on travel between September 1, 2021 till March 26, 2022.

"Additionally, the '6E' add-ons including 'Fast Forward, 6E Flex, 6E Bagport' are being offered at Rs 315 while the 'Car Rental' service will start at Rs 315."

IndiGo celebrates 15-year anniversary

According to Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo: "It is a momentous occasion for us as we celebrate 15 fulfilling years. We would like to express our gratitude towards our customers and employees for their confidence in us even during the worst times."

At present, IndiGo with its fleet of more than 270 aircraft, the airline is operating around 1,000 daily flights and connecting 67 domestic destinations and 24 international destinations.

(With inputs from IANS)