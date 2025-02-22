The Indiaspora Forum For Good 2025, a groundbreaking event hosted by Indiaspora, a nonprofit organization uniting global leaders of Indian origin, is set to take place in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The event, scheduled for February 23-26, 2025, aims to bring together influential figures from over 30 countries, transforming ideas into reality and driving positive international change.

The forum will unite visionary leaders across sectors, including tech entrepreneurs, healthcare innovators, financial executives, government officials, and philanthropists, creating a truly global gathering of changemakers.

The forum will feature a segment titled "100 Ways to Change the World," showcasing the remarkable achievements and global impact of the Indian Diaspora community. The segment will highlight innovations and breakthroughs that have resonated worldwide.

Speakers for this session include Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan, United Arab Emirates Minister of Tolerance, Cherie Blair, Founder of the Cherie Blair Foundation, Manu Chopra, Founder of Karya, Arun Kumar, Managing Partner of Celesta Capital, Vivek Oberoi, Bollywood film star and philanthropist, Shalini Govil-Pai, VP & GM Android TV & Google, Isabella Shreyashii Sen, Co-CEO Hazelnut Media, Somdutta Singh, Founder & CEO Assiduus Global, Raj Subramaniam, CEO of FedEX and Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to the UAE.

The Power of Digital Technology in Global Leadership

The Indiaspora Forum For Good 2025 is a testament to the power of digital technology in bringing together global leaders and changemakers. The event is a reflection of the hyperconnected world we live in, where digital technology has become an integral part of our lives.

The forum is a platform for the exchange of ideas, networking, and exploration of potential collaborations, leveraging the shared expertise and power of Indian communities worldwide to drive positive international change.

The digital revolution has transformed every aspect of our lives, from work to play, from communication to commerce. The internet has made it possible for people to connect with each other and with global intelligence in ways that were unimaginable just a few decades ago.

The Indiaspora Forum For Good 2025 is a prime example of how digital technology can be harnessed to create meaningful connections and drive positive change on a global scale.

Social Media and Global Connections

The forum also highlights the role of social media in facilitating global connections and promoting positive change. Platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube have become integral parts of our lives, enabling us to connect with people around the world, share ideas, and engage in meaningful conversations.

The forum seeks to leverage these platforms to bring together influential figures from around the world, showcasing the remarkable achievements and global impact of the Indian Diaspora community.

