The Indian squad for the World Cup will be announced on April 15 in Mumbai, and while the selectors have maintained that the squad is pretty much certain, fans and experts are picking their own sides for the marquee event.

Gautam Gambhir, who was a pivotal part of India's triumphant 2011 World Cup team, believes India should think out of the box and pick few young faces who have been consistent.

Gambhir believes that the Indian selectors should include Sanju Samson in the squad as the batsman who can bat at number 4 and also as the backup wicket-keeper.

Gambhir wants the selectors to think out the box

Speaking on Star Sports Game Plan: India's Road to World Cup show, the former opener said, "For me, it's been very clear, and I see Sanju Samson the right person who can fit No. 4 spot of the team. I have always believed in thinking out of the box and look for best quality players, Sanju would be the best pick."

Also, Gambhir picked Navdeep Saini, the Delhi pacer in his World Cup squad. Saini has been impressive for Delhi in the domestic circuit, but is not having an entirely impressive Indian Premier League season for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Gautam Gambhir's World Cup squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), KL Rahul, MS Dhoni(wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Sanju Samson

For India, the number 4 conundrum has not gone away and former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar wants the side to try KL Rahul at that spot and also give him a longer rope to nail down that spot.

"Ambati Rayudu was spoken about when the season started, but has lost form sharply. Someone like KL Rahul could be chosen for No.4. He has played at No.4 in the past," Gavaskar told India Today.

"We have seen him bat with a lot of focus and concentration in the IPL," Gavaskar said. "And I don't think it's so much a problem for an opener to switch to middle order as opposed to a middle order player to bat in the opening position."

India will kickstart their World Cup campaign against South Africa at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on June 5.