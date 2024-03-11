India's Sini Shetty might have been evicted at the eighth spot in the Miss World finale, but the Indian beauty did make the whole nation proud. Sini's confidence, charm and glamour made her reach the top eight of the coveted beauty pageant. However, she missed to make it to the top four by a slight margin. However, Sini's answer in the Q & A round has won tremendous applause.

Karan Johar's question in power of social media

Karan Johar, who was the co-host at the event asked her, "Can you suggest a way that women can be empowered through social media?" And pat came Sini's reply. The beauty pageant contestant said that social media can bring about awareness and start a conversation and definitely has the power to change the world.

Sini's answer wins applause

"Well today we live in a world where social media is of such power of such use that conversation and awareness can create change and I do believe that social media has the power to change the world living in Generation Z and being part of this generation Z this conversation and awareness of around the fact of how woman empowerment can take its recourse towards progressive much and perfection and standing here on the platform of Miss World I take the light to be the change to be the source and using social media to its utmost utility to be part of the change," Shetty said.

Shetty has a bachelor's degree in accounting but later got a job in marketing and took it up. And soon after, she landed to compete for Miss World. She had once said in an interview that she feels everything happens for a reason and that is the way her life was supposed to take its course.