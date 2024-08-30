India is one of the largest economies in the world, with a remarkable growth rate of 7% in 2024. This year, Hurun India Rich List has businessman Gautam Adani, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and 90s actress Juhi Chawla, among others, made it to the top.

Let's take a look at India's richest Indians in 2024.

Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made it to the Hurun India Rich list for the first time with a net value of Rs 7,300 crore. Juhi Chawla, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Karan Johar have also been featured in it.

Juhi Chawla and her family hold a wealth of Rs 4,600 crore in 2024.

Hrithik Roshan has a net worth of Rs 2,000 crore in 2024, with his brand HRX being a key contributor.

Amitabh Bachchan's net worth is Rs 1,600 crore in 2024.

Karan Yash Johar's Dharma Productions minted over Rs 1,400 crore in 2024.

Gautam Adani replaces Mukesh Ambani to become the wealthiest Indian

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Ahmedabad-based Adani Group, has a net worth of INR 1,161,800 Crore. The conglomerate has investments in ports, airports, power generation, green energy, edible oils, cement, and real estate.

About Reliance Industries

Mukesh Ambani, the Managing Director and Chairman of Reliance Industries, holds a net worth of INR1,014,700 crore, making him India's second wealthiest Indian in 2024. Reliance Industries, a diversified conglomerate with a revenue of over INR 9.03 lakh crore ($109.4 billion), is led by the Ambani family, with a valuation of ₹25.75 lakh crore ($309 billion), thereby making it India's most valuable family business.