One of the most popular sitcoms Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms on Indian television. Recently, TMKOC clocked 16 years, the first episode of the sitcom aired in 2008.

The characters of the show have become a household name. However, some have been there since the inception of the show.

Jethalal essayed by Dilip Joshi is still part of the show, Popatlal has been part of the show from day 1. Daya Ben (Disha Vakani) exited the show, fans have been waiting with bated breath to see her again.

Claim

Mandar Chandwadkar who essays the role of Bhide Bhai has also been part of the sitcom from day 1.

However, in some of the episodes, Mandar wasn't seen and soon fans thronged to the comment section and concluded that he had exited the show. Speculation about the actor, who portrays the much-loved character Atmaram Tukaram Bhide, leaving the show started making the rounds. However, Mandar Chandwadkar took to Instagram to address the rumours and set the record straight.

Fact Check: Has Mandar quit the show?

Mandar Chandwadkar who has been part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ever since its inception, took to his Instagram and clarified that he is very part of the show. He refuted rumours of quitting the show. In the reel, Mandar shared his mobile screen and was unhappy with the reports of him quitting the show.

He said, "Please do not believe or spread these rumours," Chandwadkar urged his followers. TMKOC has been a source of joy since 2008 and will continue to entertain in the years to come. I wanted to clear the air and express my gratitude for your unwavering support."

Fans asked Bhide when 'Daya Ben will be back', as the show has become mundane without him.

He also reacted to the videos which stated that Disha won't be returning.

Netizens are unhappy with the show running without the cast and want the makers to end the show as they still want Disha Vakani back.

The actor took to Instagram to share a video and wrote, "Guys please do not believe in rumours..and please do not spread it..TMKOC show have been entertaining all of you since 2008 and it will continue the same in coming years..just wanted to convey the truth so posted this reel.... lots of gratitude and lots of love..#tmkoc."

A week back, actor Sharad Sankla had also addressed similar rumours. He is renowned for playing Abdul in the show. He, too, had clarified that the reports were false. "I am not going anywhere and very much part of the show. The storyline in the show is such that my character is not there but very soon Abdu will return", Sankla told ETimes.

Several actors have left the show in recent years including Disha Vakani, Raj Anadkat, Shailesh Lodha, Gurucharan Singh and Jennifer Mistry. Recently, Kush Shah, who used to play the role of Goli in the show also quit.