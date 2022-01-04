In another significant single-day spike amid the ongoing resurgence, India logged 37,479 new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, taking the overall active infection tally to 1,71,830, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced on Tuesday.

The active caseload now accounts for 0.49 per cent of the country's total positive cases, according to the Ministry.

Also in the same period, the country registered 124 new Covid fatalities, which increased the nationwide death toll to 4,82,017.

Meanwhile, the Omicron infection tally has climbed at 1,892, of which 766 have been discharged from hospitals. So far, at least 23 states have reported Omicron cases, said the Ministry.

The recovery of 11,007 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,43,06,414. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.13 per cent.

A total of 11,54,302 tests were conducted across the country in the past 24 hours, taking the overall number to over 68.24 crore.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate has climbed to 2.05 per cent amid the sudden spike of cases, while the daily positivity rate stood at 3.24 per cent.

With the administration of 99,27,797 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage reached 146.70 crore as of Tuesday morning.

More than 19.69 crore balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, according to the Ministry.