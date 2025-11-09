India's quota for Haj 2026 to be 1,75,025: Kiren Rijiju

India's quota for Haj 2026 will be 1,75,025, Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said after a bilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia's Hajj and Umrah Minister Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah to review preparations and confirm the number of pilgrims.

In a message on X, Rijiju said: "A significant step in deepening the India–Saudi Arabia ties. Held a Bilateral Meeting & signed the Bilateral Haj Agreement with H.E. Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, Minister of Hajj & Umrah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Haj Quota of 1,75,025 has been secured for Indian Pilgrims for 2026".

The review meeting was part of Rijiju's official visit to the Kingdom from November 7 to 9 during which he was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including the MEA's Additional Secretary, Gulf, Aseem R. Mahajan, and the Minority Affairs Ministry's Joint Secretary, Haj, Ram Singh.

The visit was undertaken at the invitation of the Saudi Haj and Umrah Minister.

During the meeting on Sunday, both Ministers reviewed the ongoing Haj preparations, discussed measures to enhance coordination and logistical support, and reaffirmed their shared commitment to further streamline the pilgrimage process for Indian pilgrims.

The discussions focused on improving facilities, transportation, accommodation, and health services to ensure a smooth and comfortable pilgrimage experience.

Following the meeting, the two sides signed the Bilateral Haj Agreement between India and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Haj–2026 in Jeddah. The country quota for India was confirmed at 1,75,025, said an official statement.

During the visit, Rijiju held an internal review meeting with officials of the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General in Jeddah to assess the ongoing preparations for Haj 2026.

He appreciated the efforts made by the Mission and the Consulate teams in close coordination with Saudi authorities to ensure the welfare and comfort of Indian pilgrims.

The Minister also undertook field visits to key Haj and Umrah-related sites in Jeddah and Taif, including Terminal 1 and Haramain Station in Jeddah, to gain firsthand insight into the infrastructure and facilities available for pilgrims. He also interacted with some of the members of the Indian diaspora in Jeddah and Taif.

The visit marks an important milestone in the deepening partnership between India and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, said the statement.

It reflects the shared commitment of both nations to expand cooperation across diverse fields, particularly in cultural exchanges and community welfare. The visit further reinforced the spirit of friendship, mutual respect, and collaboration that continues to guide India–Saudi Arabia relations, contributing positively to the welfare of pilgrims and the broader strengthening of bilateral ties, it said.

(With inputs from IANS)