India on Thursday reported 12,213 fresh Covid cases in a single-day rise as against the previous day's count of 8,822 infections, the Union Health Ministry said. This is the first time since February 26 that the Covid infections have crossed the 10,000-mark in a day.

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country has risen to 58,215 cases, accounting for 0.13 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 7,624 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,26,74,712. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.65 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate has slightly jumped to 2.35 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 2.38 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 5,19,419 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 85.63 crore.

As of Thursday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 195.67 crore, achieved via 2,51,69,966 sessions.

Over 3.54 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

After a gap of 112 days, Karnataka reported more than 600 fresh Covid-19 cases, triggering concerns among health authorities in the state.

In the last 24 hours, 648 cases were registered and one fatality, the second this month after a previous death was reported on June 5.

Bengaluru reported the highest cases at 615, which increased the state capital's active caseload to 3,843.

Dakshina Kannada district, which shares a border with Kerala state, reported 12 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, there were no cases from Bagalkot, Bidar, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Gadag, Haveri, Kodagu, Koppala, Mandya, Raichuru, Ramanagar, Udupi, Vijayapura and Yadgir districts.

The state's health department has published operational guidelines for revised surveillance strategy in the backdrop of the steady Covid spike.

Health Minister K. Sudhakar stated that surveillance officers have been directed to initiate strict measures with regards to international arrivals, genomic sequencing, sero-survey, among other factors.

Also in the last 24 hours, 23,452 Covid tests were conducted across Karnataka.

The state's positivity rate stood at 2.76 per cent and the number of active cases increased to 3,997 cases. Thirty people are currently hospitalised.